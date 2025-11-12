Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,274 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,352.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after buying an additional 416,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,874,000 after acquiring an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 265,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 146,265 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 831,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,810,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

