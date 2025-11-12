Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,599 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

