Metis Global Partners LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -90.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

