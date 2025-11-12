Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 692 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 760.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Jabil by 56.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 43,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $211.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

