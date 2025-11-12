Metis Global Partners LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.