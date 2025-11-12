Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,774,000 after acquiring an additional 774,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after buying an additional 728,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.