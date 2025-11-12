Metis Global Partners LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 953,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268,511 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.4%

QSR opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.