Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after purchasing an additional 105,811 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,872,000 after buying an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,819,000 after purchasing an additional 232,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,447,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $514.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.05 and a 200 day moving average of $529.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

