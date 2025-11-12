Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 425.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 185,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 86,358 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 126,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 196.97%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.