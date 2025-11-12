Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 28.2% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.95. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

