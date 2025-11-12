Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in American Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,363. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.