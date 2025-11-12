FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Position Trimmed by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

