Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,414 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 737,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after acquiring an additional 498,469 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,646,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,860,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.80. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

