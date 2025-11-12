Metis Global Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

FITB opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

