DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after buying an additional 298,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $531,037,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 448,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

