Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.39.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:WSM opened at $191.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

