Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,911 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1,835.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 541.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Zacks Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

