Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 5,978 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,708,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,221,000 after buying an additional 833,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,627,000 after buying an additional 566,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 88.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NOV’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.