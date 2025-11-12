Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 23.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 501,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.70.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

