Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered VICI Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

