AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.02. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

