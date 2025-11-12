Boston Partners Purchases 95,964 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,964 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.21% of Shift4 Payments worth $105,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $124.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

