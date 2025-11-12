iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,664 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 890,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

