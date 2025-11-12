Bailard Inc. Acquires 661 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $497.07 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.09 and its 200 day moving average is $517.04.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $538.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

