Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $4.78 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.