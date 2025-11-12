MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of MAG opened at $24.47 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

