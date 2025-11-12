Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.50 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,389 shares of company stock worth $1,712,780. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

