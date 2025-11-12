Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.8% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE MDT opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

