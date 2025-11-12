Savant Capital LLC Buys 17,469 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 208.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $367,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.18. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,512.38. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

