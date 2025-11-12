Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

