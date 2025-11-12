Savant Capital LLC Sells 4,957 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.72.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

