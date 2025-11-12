Savant Capital LLC Purchases 54,952 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $35.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $737,502.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,013.64. This represents a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $4,934,293.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,454.71. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 312,921 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

