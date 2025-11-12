Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 212,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.