Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 136.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DRI opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.40 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Guggenheim increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.