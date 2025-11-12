Savant Capital LLC Sells 23,122 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 864.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,992. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $427,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,187.44. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

