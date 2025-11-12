MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,155,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,660 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9,699.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,811 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 273.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,009,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,985 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,849,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 509,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MMYT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.2%

MMYT opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.87. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.