Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 128,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $4,434,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 566,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

GILT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $714.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GILT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

