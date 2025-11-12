Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.47.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

