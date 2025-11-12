Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in 10x Genomics $TXG

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 441.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4,787.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,047 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $256,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 176.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.13. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.