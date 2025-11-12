Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,657.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,243.28. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jones Trading started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.38. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $338.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

