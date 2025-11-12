Savant Capital LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,652,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,273,000 after buying an additional 124,706 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

