Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Stock Position Lifted by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming makes up about 0.7% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $8,976,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 346,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 89,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,930,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 41.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $8,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at $147,633,308.98. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $4,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,096,689 shares in the company, valued at $91,123,889.01. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,035 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,889. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

