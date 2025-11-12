Savant Capital LLC Sells 6,488 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medpace by 223.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $602.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $625.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.01, for a total value of $1,210,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,155. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total transaction of $3,474,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,416.24. This trade represents a 63.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock worth $63,569,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

