Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

