Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 175.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.