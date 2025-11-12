Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF $JNEU

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JNEU opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (JNEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral JNEU was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.