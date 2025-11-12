Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $221,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.2% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

