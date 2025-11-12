Savant Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 250.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

