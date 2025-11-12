Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Strategy by 57.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 454.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $231.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.81 and a 200 day moving average of $359.02. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 3.87.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

