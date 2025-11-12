Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

